Princess Charlene ‘struggled with everything’ before family ‘intervened’

Princess Charlene of Monaco reportedly ‘struggled with everything’ due to her mystery illness and her family was forced to ‘intervene’, a royal expert has said.



Charlene, the wife of Monaco’s Prince Albert, returned to Monaco earlier this month after a prolonged illness kept her away from home for months. She was reported to be receiving treatment for her condition at a Swiss clinic.

Referring to Charlene’s husband Albert’s comment that she was admitted to the clinic after a family intervention, royal expert Brittani Barger of Royal Central told Express UK: “Prince Albert said within hours they realised things were not going well.”

Barger explained: “A few days later, they staged an intervention, and she underwent treatment. He said that she was exhausted and struggling with everything.”

The comment comes in the light of Prince Albert’s own comments that were shared with People magazine in November to announce his wife’s struggles.

“Charlene wanted this. She already knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically framed treatment. And not in Monaco. For privacy reasons, it would have to be someplace outside of Monaco,” he had said.