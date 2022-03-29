Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg’s show faces backlash over ‘unfair’ contest

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg’s show American Song Contest 2022 is currently facing massive backlash for its alleged ‘unfair’ competition.

According to The Sun, viewers appeared unimpressed with the season’s second episode which was aired on Monday.

Fans are of the view that the country’s effort to Eurovision Song Contest with Clarkson and the California Gurls’ rapper’s show in unfair as the new artists have to compete with professionals like Macy Gray and others.

This came after The Voice alum Jordan Smith qualified onto the semi-finals just in the second episode of the show.

Meanwhile, contestants from 50 states of the USA and five surrounding territories of Washington DC, will fight to win the title throughout the season.