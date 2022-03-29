Queen Elizabeth honours disgraced Prince Andrew at Prince Philip’s memorial

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth has honoured her second son, Prince Andrew, by accompanying him on the way to London to attend her late husband Prince Philip’s memorial service today, March 29, reported Express UK.

According to reports, the 95-year-old monarch is sharing a car with her second son Andrew in what marks the first outing for the Duke of York since he settled his sexual assault case. It is also his first public event since attending his father’s funeral last April.

Daily Express royal correspondent wrote on Twitter: “It’s reported that the Queen is on her way from Windsor in a car with Prince Andrew, which puts him at the heart of the story today now.”

Photos of the Queen and Prince Andrew in the car have also been doing the rounds, with the monarch seemingly wearing a green outfits and sunglasses.

It is said that ‘special arrangements’ have been made to make sure that the Queen attends the service amid her rising health struggles.



