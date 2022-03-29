Kind Richard’s daughter agrees Will Smith ‘should be stripped of the Oscar’

Will Smith took home an Oscar for his portrayal of King Richard whose eldest daughter Sabrina agreed that the actor should be stripped of the Academy Awards after he slapped Chris Rock on the stage.

During her conversation with The Sun, the 57-year-old blasted Smith amidst rising questions on the tennis coach;s violent past.

“So Will Smith got angry, went overboard, and assaulted another person. Then you just can’t apologize two minutes later, you lost your mind. Wow,” she said.

"I agree he should be stripped of the Oscar,” she added. "I have alopecia, I can relate to that because I have alopecia really bad.”

"But it's not the time or place. If somebody offends you, you let them know in a private setting - 'Hey, you offended my wife, I did laugh at the joke, but my wife was offended,” she continued condemning Smith’s smack down.

"If they don't take the thing from him, they should ban him from attending the event ever again, as that's just ridiculous,” she expressed. “I have no sympathy for him because that's just irresponsible behavior.”

"He probably needs to seek counseling. I'm not saying he has mental health issues but maybe he can talk to somebody because that's not appropriate behavior,” she added.