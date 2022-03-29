Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina Stewart files for divorce after 22 years of marriage

Black-ish star Anthony Anderson’s wife Alvina Stewart has filed for divorce after 22 years of marriage.

According to The Blast, the outlet has secured court documents in which Stewarts mentioned “irreconcilable differences” as the reason to part her pays with husband.



Stewart has also request to receive spousal support from Anderson.

“All gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by Petitioner prior to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown,” the document read.

This is not the first time Stewart has decided to step out of her marriage with Anderson as she previously filed for a divorce in 2015 but soon dismissed it and got together with hubby.

Anderson was accused of assaulting a woman in 2012. “It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report, whether it is true or false,” the actor’s rep clarified to Variety at the time.

“The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.”