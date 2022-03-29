Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina Stewart files for divorce after 22 years of marriage 

Black-ish star Anthony Anderson’s wife Alvina Stewart has filed for divorce after 22 years of marriage.
According to The Blast, the outlet has secured court documents in which Stewarts mentioned “irreconcilable differences” as the reason to part her pays with husband.
Stewart has also request to receive spousal support from Anderson.
“All gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by Petitioner prior to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown,” the document read.
This is not the first time Stewart has decided to step out of her marriage with Anderson as she previously filed for a divorce in 2015 but soon dismissed it and got together with hubby.
Anderson was accused of assaulting a woman in 2012. “It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report, whether it is true or false,” the actor’s rep clarified to Variety at the time.
“The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.”
Andrew stepped down from royal duties in November 2019 and has been keeping a low profile ever since
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte is reportedly already a handfu
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly ‘determined’ to attend her late husband Prince Philip’s memorial service
Queen Elizabeth and her royal family were slammed by a critic for their seemingly ‘outdated views’
British royal family is facing growing calls for its ouster
Prince William was reportedly forced to make some ‘last-minute changes’ to his speeches amid protests