'Justice League' star Ezra Miller arrested over harassment in Hawaii

Ezra Miller, who is all geared-up to wow fans with his upcoming DC project The Flash, recently landed in hot waters when local police in Hilo, Hawaii, arrested the American actor over the charges of disorderly conduct and harassment.
The police reported that the 29-year-old actor “became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke.”
The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor has also been accused of “yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke…and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.”
“The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail,” the police statement, posted on Facebook, read.
“Miller was arrested and charged on both offenses and total bail was set at $500. They provided bail and was released,” the police informed.
Andrew stepped down from royal duties in November 2019 and has been keeping a low profile ever since
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte is reportedly already a handfu
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly ‘determined’ to attend her late husband Prince Philip’s memorial service
Queen Elizabeth and her royal family were slammed by a critic for their seemingly ‘outdated views’
British royal family is facing growing calls for its ouster
Prince William was reportedly forced to make some ‘last-minute changes’ to his speeches amid protests