Kriti Sanon rocks shimmery black gown in her latest pictures

Bollywood sensation Kriti Sanon stunned onlookers with her chic look at Lakme Fashion Week.



The Bachchhan Paandey actress left fans wild with her swoon worthy pictures on Instagram as she turned showstopper for designer Tarun Tahiliani on Day 4 of FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India 2002).

Sharing the pictures, the 31-year-old actress wrote, “Back on the ramp after ages..Some black Lots of Dram.”

The star served sultry elegance in a black bustier and skirt, looking like a true Fashionista.



In the pictures, the Mimi actor wore a strapless black bustier with a plunging sweetheart neckline.

It features structured draping all over, sheer panelling, asymmetric hemline, shimmering embellishments, and a bodycon silhouette.

A matching textured dupatta came attached to the back of the bustier, which the actor draped on her arms.

However, Kriti completed her look with dangling layered earrings adorned with gemstones and matching stilettos.

Within no time, Kriti’s post garnered endless praise from her fans



