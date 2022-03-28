Prince William’s children honour ‘granny’ Diana on Mother’s Day: Throwback

File Footage

All three of Prince William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, wrote heartfelt messages addressed to their ‘granny’ last year for Mother’s Day.



The three young royals’ hand-painted cards and addressed them to their late grandmother on behalf of their dad William, who lost his mother at the tender age of 15 in 1997.

George’s card featured a scenery complete with a shining sun, hills and a tree, with the message reading: “Dear Granny Diana, Happy Mother’s Day. I love you very much and think of you always.”

Prince William’s daughter Princess Charlotte presented a unique insight into the Duke of Cambridge’s memories of his late mother, Princess Diana.

In her hand-painted card that featured a heart and butterfly stickers, Charlotte wrote: “Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day. I love you very much, papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte.”

William’s mother Diana tragically passed away in Paris after her car crashed following a high-speed chase against paparazzi in August 1997.

At the time, her children, Prince William and Harry, were just 15 and 12-years-old respectively.