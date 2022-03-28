Prince Harry warned against criticising Kate Middleton in memoir

File Footage

Prince Harry has been issued a warning by a royal expert against criticising his brother Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in his upcoming memoir, reported Express UK.



Express UK quoted royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams describing Harry’s upcoming memoir, which promises to be ‘accurate and wholly truthful’, as a ‘problem’ for the two royal brothers’ rift and said involving Kate would be ‘ill-judged’.

“If he were to criticize Catherine, I think that would be very ill-judged!” he said.

Fitzwilliams, who earlier said that Prince Harry’s 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview was ‘destructive’ and made things ‘very difficult’ between him and Prince William, also said the memoir was likely to be ‘commercial’.

Speaking on the ToDiForDaily podcast, Fitzwilliams further said: “Both brothers were inseparable. And there’s no doubt that one of the tragedies is that they’ve taken very, very different roads.”

He added: “I see no, no rift being healed, unfortunately, because what you’re looking at now is a memoir that Harry is writing that’s coming out in the autumn now. The problem is what is going to be in that book.”