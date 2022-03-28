Prince William slaps Prince Harry with shocking comment: ‘No telling people what to do’

Royal experts point out Prince Williams’ seeming dig against Prince Harry during a Commonwealth statement during a trip to Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas.



In the eyes of a royal expert and biographer Angela Levin, this comment was meant for Prince Harry.

She told Sky News, "I think he’s right, I think that worked very well to say what he felt without telling people what to do - which I thought was also a dig at his brother."



Prince Harry has been rather vocal about his dislike of royal protocols, as well as his increased ‘happiness’ since Megxit, but it seems Prince William is adamant about change, as he sees fit.

Per sources, Prince William has already begun work on his ‘blueprint’ for a futureproof monarchy.

An insider recently spoke to the Daily Mail about the prince’s plans and admitted, "The prince believes that for him, the days of 'never complain' are over.”

"He definitely won’t be speaking out regularly but believes if the monarchy has something to say, then it should say it."