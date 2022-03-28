From Beyonce to Billie Eilish, music takes center stage at Oscars gala

Producers of the Oscars, arguably the most prestigious prizes of the entertainment awards circuit, on Sunday turned to music´s top names including Beyonce, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion to drum up ailing ratings.



The 94th annual gala honoring the best in films opened from the tennis courts of Compton, where Beyonce delivered a rousing rendition of her nominated power ballad "Be Alive," from the film "King Richard," a sports drama about how the father of legends Venus and Serena Williams coached them to greatness.

And Megan Thee Stallion dialed up the heat in Hollywood´s Dolby Theatre, spitting fire with a guest rap as part of a colorful performance of "We Don´t Talk About Bruno," the viral hit from Disney´s "Encanto."

It was an interesting choice considering the Academy snubbed that song, the film´s most popular, from the nomination pool.

But it was part of the organization´s master plan to resuscitate the once highly rated show to its numbers of yesteryear.

The show´s producers controversially pre-taped the presentation of awards including best score and best sound, editing in the winners´ acceptance speeches in a perceived snub that drew ire in the weeks before A-listers walked the carpet.

The move didn´t shorten the notoriously long broadcast, instead granting the extra space to the musical performances and comedy sketches from hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.