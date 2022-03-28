Hollywood celebs react to Will Smith’s slap against Chris Rock over Jada Pinkett jokes

Celebrities within Hollywood became gobsmacked the moment Will Smith walked up to Chris Rock and slapped him clear across the cheek.

In light of that, reporters on the 2022 Oscars stage started rounding up reactions to the move.

From actors like Colman Domingo to LaKeith Stanfield, Billy Eichner and Quinta Brunson, reactions started pouring in.





Colman Domingo:

The first coming from Colman Domingo included pure shock and the actor could be heard wondering, "I thought, he's from West Philly, just like I'm from West Philly. We're very passionate people."





Billy Eichner:

On the other hand, felt like he had accidentally drifted off to sleep and perhaps dreamt up the entire encounter.

He was even heard admitting, "I thought it was a really great show until it took an odd, unexpected turn. I dunno I thought I was dreaming it was very surreal, very strange."





LaKeith Stanfield:

LaKeith Stanfield also offered a similar reaction and branded the entire encounter as very ‘surreal’.

When recalling his emotions at the time he admitted, "I dunno it was crazy, it was surreal, it was a surreal moment and was surreal because of the place it happened in, but you know in places around the world surreal, you know stuff be happening". (sic)





Minnie Driver:

Shortly thereafter it was Minnie Driver’s turn to offer her thoughts and she was quick to admit, "I think that [moment] was deeply personal, deeply personal. That we're all privy to something that-- was emotions running really high and I really hope they will make up later. "

"It was hard, though it was hard to watch somebody’s pain like that. I understand all the sides of it," she concluded by saying.





Michaela Jaé Rodriguez:

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez had a few choice thoughts of her own but used the opportunity to remind the public, "You know sometimes human emotions happen, sometimes human interactions happen."

"We can’t judge people based on their moments, I mean I know it’s on national television but they’re both human, and sometimes moments like that happen."





Quinta Brunson:

Quinta Brunson also joined in later on and offered a similar sentiment to Colman Domingo when she admitted, "I thought it was a very exciting show. I thought-- I’m from Philly, it felt very Philly to me and that’s all I have to say."





Anthony Ramos:

Anthony Ramos began by gushing over the entire show and admitted "I thought it had everything you want and more.”

But he also referenced the slap Will Smith planted on Chris Rock and added, "You know, it was a real moment but I think everybody, I think everything calmed down after that, the show went on. Everything was ok after."





Kenya Barris:

Kenya Barris on the other hand was one of the few celebrities that stayed mum on the entire subject and, when asked about the interaction, simply retorted, "You’re not getting me to say [expletive].

But "I dunno man, I feel like we’re living such a social media time where people feel like everything is just up for grabs, it’s not."

"We have families and have friends and entertainment’s entertainment and your job is your job, your home is your home, so I dunno."

Before concluding, however, Barris did leave a golden nugget before walking off and spoke of Hollywood’s responsibility to privatize certain personal matters.

He admitted, "I think there needs to be a clear distinction between work and home because we’ve gotten them confused. There needs to be a clear distinction between all."

For those unversed, Smith won Best Actor for his role in King Richard mere hours after the scuffle and even offered a statement in response to it all.

His acceptance-turned-apology speech read, “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award.”

“It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people,” he said. Smith ended his speech by saying, “I hope the Academy invites me back.”