Chris Rock chooses to 'steer clear' of police after Will Smith Oscar Oscars slap

Chris Rock has officially decided against pressing charges, after his comments against Jada Smith, led Will Smith to plant a slap across his cheek at the Oscars stage.

According to HollywoodLife, the LAPD has confirmed Rock's intentions and the full statement reads, "LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program.”

The report mentioned neither party by name but went on to say, “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report."

However, "If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

For those unversed with what led to the scuffle, it occurred when Rock commented on Jada Pinkett's bald head while presenting the award for the Best Actor category.

Initially, Smith utter obscenities from his seat, but later took to the stage in a fit of rage.

