Prince Harry is ‘childish, selfish’, claims wife Meghan Markle’s sister

File Footage

Prince Harry was called out for being ‘disrespectful’ and ‘selfish’ by wife Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle weeks after it was confirmed that the royal couple will not be travelling to the UK to attend Prince Philip’s memorial service.



Talking to Daily Star, Samantha slammed Prince Harry and Meghan for refusing to attend his late grandfather Prince Philip’s upcoming memorial service in London, and making a big deal out of alleged inadequate security in the UK.

Samantha was quoted saying: “Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duty and wanted to pursue the red carpets and be American so therefore it only seems right and protocol that they're not entitled to the same benefits that royal duty comes with.”

She further added: “To demand it, he's a family member, that hasn't changed but to demand things that being in duty would provide, it's counter-intuitive and seems childish and selfish, especially under these conditions and everything that has transpired.”

Samantha also called out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for ‘flinging racial allegations’ against the British royal family during their explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey last year.

She said: “They were horribly attacked by Harry and Meghan, so to turn around and demand private security after evading royal duty, it's totally inappropriate.”