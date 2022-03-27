Prince Harry files libel lawsuit after 'injury to his feelings' causes ‘irreparable damage’

Prince Harry has slammed UK tabloids with another lawsuit accusing them of causing ‘considerable distress and injury to feelings'.
News of this lawsuit has been revealed by Newsweek and according to their findings, Prince Harry has slapped another UK based tabloid with a fresh lawsuit after facing “considerable distress and injury to his feelings.”
An extract of the court filing has been shared by the outlet and according to their findings, "[Prince Harry] has been upset (but sadly unsurprised) by [the Mail's] distortion and misrepresentation of the facts in breach of the most basic journalistic standards and ethics."
This lawsuit is in response to a story that ran in February, which accused Prince Harry of using his ‘PR machine’ to misrepresent the nature of his lawsuit against the UK Home Office.
