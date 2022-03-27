Prince Harry warned of ‘no second chances’ after repeated snubs

File Footage

Prince Harry has been warned that there will be ‘no second chances’ for him and that he could potentially be headed for a ‘lifetime filled with regret’ if he goes ahead with his decision to not attend late grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial service, claims a royal expert.



Writing for 9Honey, royal commentator Victoria Arbiter slammed Harry’s decision to not attend as ‘disappointing’ and pointed out his previously close relationship with the Duke of Edinburgh to highlight the fact that he might regret his decision later.

Arbiter commented: “In light of their close relationship, Prince Harry's decision to forego attending the Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, due to take place on Tuesday, was inevitably disappointing.”

She went on to add: “Though he has yet to offer a reason for his absence, some have suggested he made the choice in response to his ongoing quest for police protection while visiting the UK, but the argument falls a bit flat when one considers the security that will be implemented on the day.”

Arbiter also claimed that the Queen Elizabeth could hold Harry’s decision to not attend close to her heart, writing: “Though she's (Queen) never been one to hold a grudge, surely it would be better for Prince Harry to make his peace now as opposed to living with a lifetime filled with potential regret.”

“There are no second chances for occasions such as these…” she continued.

“As and when the time comes, seeing his family en masse isn't going to be easy, but were Prince Philip still alive today, he'd probably offer his much-adored grandson the very same advice,” Arbiter concluded.

Prince Philip’s memorial service is scheduled for March 29 at the Westminster Abbey in London.