Victoria Beckham pays tribute to mom on Mother’s Day

British singer and songwriter Victoria Beckham paid a rich tribute to her mom Jackie Adams on Mother’s Day on Sunday, March 27.



Victoria shared a lovely photo with her mother to wish everyone, ‘Happy Mother’s Day.”

She said, “When @jackie.adams_ makes it to the fashion steps! Happy Mother’s Day!!.”

Victoria Beckham also shared the same photo with mom in her Insta stories saying, “Thank you for all that you do Jackie Adams. So lucky to have you.”

The British singer also took to Instagram and posted the adorable photos with her family.

In the caption of the post, the Mama singer says, “Wishing all the mummies out there a happy Mother’s Day xx kisses” followed by numerous heart emojis.



