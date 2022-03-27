Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson already in talks to have ‘their own’ children: insider

Insiders believe Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are already talking about the possibility of having kids together.

This news has been revealed by an inside source close to HollywoodLife.

They were quoted saying, “Pete is really happy with where things stand between them and he only wants to continue growing closer.”

“Pete has always known he’s wanted to have kids and become a father one day. Even though some people might not take Pete seriously, he absolutely sees himself settling down with a wife and starting a family of his own. He knows Kim is completely self-sufficient and doesn’t need a man to provide for her.”