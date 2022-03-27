Prince William, Kate Middleton’s ‘secret marriage pact’ despite backlash unearthed

Royal experts break down the details of the rumoured marriage pact Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly crafted in secret before their nuptials.



This claim has been made by royal expert and commentator Katie Nicholl in her 2011 book titled The Making of a Royal Romance.

There she began by recounting the early days of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s courtship and explained how the duo’s second-biggest breakup.



Shortly thereafter, the couple constructed a pact, one that contained a promise of marriage despite the public’s scorn of Kate Middleton, and branding as ‘Waity Katy’.

In her book, Ms Nicholl spoke of the label and wrote, “The British press did label Kate ‘Waity Katy’ which she absolutely hated.”

“But I suppose what none of us knew was that [she] and William had actually made a secret pact to be married way back in 2007 after they got together after their second major breakup.”

“This was a secret pact and we know that this is a couple who are very good at keeping secrets. So really Kate had the last laugh because she’s got her prince.”