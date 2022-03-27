Nargis Fakhri opens up about why she stepped back from acting

Bollywood star Nargis Fakhri recently talked about her decision of taking a long break from the glitz and glamour of Bollywood.



Nargis who was last seen in Torbaaz alongside Sanjay Dutt, has largely been away from the spotlight.

The actress, who lives in New York with her family, recently spilled that she was overworked and stressed a few years ago. This resulted in taking a long break from acting.

Speaking to ETimes, the actress revealed, "In March 2020, I had joined a 10-day meditation retreat, and when that ended, and I came out, I was shocked to see that life had come to a standstill. I had a ticket to come back to Mumbai in April 2020, but look at the irony, I was all set to take over the world, but the world had shut down."

When asked about her decision to leave her Bollywood career and return to New York, Nargis revealed her mental health was not in the best condition.

"Somewhere down the line, I realised that I was overworked and stressed. I missed my family and friends. I remember that 2016-2017 was a period of realisation for me. I felt that I wasn’t doing things that made me happy."

" I did films back-to-back and thought there was just too much happening, and I needed to stop. I felt the need to pause to balance my mind and body. And that’s when I took the step," Nargis said.

“When I went back, I spent a lot of time with my mother and shared everything with her. Nothing can compensate for the time you spend with your family," she added.