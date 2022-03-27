Queen Elizabeth celebrates Mother’s Day at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth celebrates Mother’s Day

British Queen Elizabeth II marked the Mother’s Day on Sunday, March 27 and wished all those celebrating the day today.



The Buckingham Palace shared an unseen photo of the Queen with her mother and sister with a sweet message from the monarch to mark the day.

The palace shared message of Queen Elizabeth with Tulip flower emoji.

The Queen’s message reads: “Wishing all those celebrating today a very special Mothering Sunday. #MothersDay.”

In the monochrome photo with the mother and sister Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth looks completely unrecognizable.

The royal fans were quick to flood the comment section with heart emojis.

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating the Mother’s Day with royal family at Windsor Castle.