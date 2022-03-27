Niece of Camilla's ex-husband becomes British citizen

Louisa Parker Bowles, the niece of Duchess Camilla's former husband Andrew Parker Bowles, has become a British citizen, according to Daily Mail.
The 38-year-old Australian journalist shared a photo of her stranding in front of a portrait of the Queen while showing her certificate after the citizenship ceremony in London.
According to the newspaper, she is married to Andrew's art deal nephew Sam Parker Bowles.
82-year-old Andrew is a retired British Army officer. He is the former husband of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who is now married to future king Prince Charles.
