Prince Harry 'banned' old friend Jack Whitehall over 'Ginger Nuts' joke

Prince Harry, who is enjoying life with his wife Meghan Markle and their kids in the US after quitting the royal duty, reportedly "banned" Jungle Cruise star Jack Whitehall from seeing him after he called the Duke "Ginger Nuts" in a show.

The 33-year-old star recently revealed that comments made at the 2015 Royal Variety Show may have led to him being blacklisted from seeing his old friend. The comedian claimed he wasn't invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018 as a result.

The stand-up comic let fans into this secret as part of his How To Survive The Summer Holidays tour with his parents Hilary, 59 and dad Michael, 81.

Mocking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Michael said: “Jack, I read a book recently and it changed my life. I put this book down and I thought I must become a writer myself. This book is called The Bench and it’s written by Meghan Markle.”

Michael continued: "That is your friend Harry. Except you are not allowed to see him anymore. You have banned... been ostracised from the Sussexes.”

The star replied: “I think I have been banned because I called him 'Ginger Nuts’ at the Royal Variety”.

Jack hosted the show a year before Harry started dating Meghan, and he joked that he could be the royal's "wingman". Despite Jack being pals with the royal, he didn't get an invite to his wedding in 2018.

It's not just Harry that Jack has rubbed up the wrong way, he reportedly upset Prince William over his "inappropriate" comment about Kate Middleton at the same show.