Britney Spears says Zendaya starrer ‘Euphoria’ was like ‘meditation’

Popstar Britney Spears is the new fan of HBO hit series Euphoria. The singer took to her social media and revealed that the show helped her anxiety disappear.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Gimme More crooner shared an appreciation post for the Zendaya-starrer series. Spears shared a short clip from the show and shared that it was ‘like a meditation’ to me.

In the caption, the Toxic singer wrote, “For MENTAL AWARENESS WEEK a little while ago I watched this insane amazing show @euphoria.”

She added, “Good God it’s too good !!!! I’m a little behind anyways !!!!”

“Watching this and being entertained by these crazy plots I suddenly felt all my anxiety go away. The show was like meditation !!!!” added the Stronger singer, who faced mental health troubles amid her 13-years long conservatorship, that terminated in November last year.

She added, “It put a HUGE grin on my face … and if you want to be zen … there’s sound therapy … stillness … yoga … monk retreats … but last but definitely not least, train your thoughts to think things that make you SMILE … YES you know THOSE !!!! YOU GOT IT ???? KEEP SMILING !!!!!”

Adapted from an Israeli television miniseries of the same name, Euphoria chronicles the lives of East Highland students through their experiences of identity, trauma, drugs, self-harm friendships etc.

The popular teen-drama series has been renewed for a third season, HBO announced.