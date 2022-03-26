Taylor Swift mires in controversy for 'Where The Crawdads Sing song

Taylor Swift's song recorded for the movie adaptation (Where the Crawdads Sing) has gotten her caught up in a controversy.

You Belong with Me singer took to Instagram and wrote a note explaining how much she is fond of Delia Owen’s bestselling novel, of the same name.



The singer was happy to lend her voice to this movie .

On other hand, Owen was also thrilled to have Swift on board and even posted a handwritten note on her social media handle.







While many fans were delighted to hear the American sensation’s voice, a few indicated the trouble related to Owen’s past.

According to media reports, Owen, her husband Mark and stepson Christopher were accused of having murdered an unidentified poacher in Zambia.

Some people expressed disappointment that Swift is supporting someone who got away with the murder. Others said that she should have first get all the information before doing this movie.

Besides, Swift, Reese Witherspoon is also being criticised on producing this movie adaptation.

Both Swift and the Sweet Home Alabama actress have yet to release statements on this, as per media reports.