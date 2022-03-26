Ashley Greene is pregnant with her first baby with husband Paul Khoury

The Twilight star Ashley Greene confirms she is pregnant with her first baby with husband, Paul Khoury.

The mother-to-be dropped some monochromatic pictures with her beau, showing a sonogram on Instagram.

The 35-year-old actor captioned the adorable photographs, “I love you more than I've ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more.”

“I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby,” Greene added.

A representative of the actor spilled to People Magazine, "The couple is over-the-moon with excitement about expecting their first child together.”



Earlier, Greene had said in the interview with the same news outlet that she and Khoury ‘can’t wait to be parents’.

"My husband and I are both kind of like, it's going to happen. And trust me, we're at the point where both of our parents are hinting, and they're like, 'Okay, we're ready. You guys have been married a couple of years now,'" Greene had stated.

The soon to be parents tied the knot in an intimate outdoor wedding in 2018.