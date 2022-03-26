Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘are not the Kardashians’, slams sister

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle slammed her estranged sister in a recent interview, saying that Meghan and her husband Prince Harry will never compare to the Kardashians.



Since stepping away as senior royals of the British royal family, Meghan and Prince Harry have signed a mega deal with Netflix that includes making movies, television programs, and even podcasts.

While many liken them to the Kardashians clan, owing to their own lucrative deal with Disney+, Meghan’s sister Samantha told The Daily Star: “They're not the Kardashians, that's comparing apples to oranges.”

She went on to add: “The Kardashians were an American business empire and everyone knows their background, so totally different who evaded royal duties and broke off from the royal family creating a lot of controversies.”

“If you mean by the Kardashians by just wealthy, there are so many wealthy families, I don't think they would be the right comparison,” she further said.

Samantha then called Meghan and Harry out for leaving the royal family and demanding royal protocol, saying: “They certainly seem to want to be a Hollywood couple but they made the choice to leave The Royal Family and that means when you leave royal duty, you don't get the benefits that conveys, whether it's titles or all of the perks, you know, it's crazy.”

“It's just like a police officer leaving the police force, saying I quit and then still wanting a badge and a squad car to ride around in, that's the simplest analogy I can come up with,” Samantha said.