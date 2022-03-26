Doja Cat 'quits' music after flak from Paraguay fans

Doja Cat has seemingly said goodbye to her singing career.

The Woman hitmaker has claimed she is ditching her music career after fans in Paraguay blame her for cancelling show on social media.

The songstress receives flak for not putting on a 'good enough show' after performing in Brazil on Thursday night.

"Not a single photo being in Paraguay, not a single tweet, not a single instagram story!!!! You made us empty!!" tweeted one netizen in protest.

Doja, 26, simply replied further down the Twitter thread, "I'm not sorry."

She later tweeted, "it's gone and i don't give a f--k anymore I f--kin quit i can't wait to f--king disappear and i don't need you to believe in me anymore."

She continued, "Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i'm a f--king fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f--king nightmare unfollow me."

Doja then changed her Twitter name to "i quit."