Sarah Ferguson is not 'interesting enough' to feature in The Crown storyline

Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife to Prince Andrew, does not have an interesting enough role to be featured in The Crown.

The bombshell show, that unveils history and controversy around the royal family, will bring forth important characters in season five of the series, sans Fergie.

Speaking about the decision, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams highlighted the probable reason with Kinsey Schofield on the podcast ToDiForDaily.

"I suspect that she isn't really interesting enough," he said, according to the Express, adding that the Duchess, who welcomed two children with Andrew, would "not be pleased about that".

Fitzwilliams then branded the Duchess of York "a disaster as a royal." Fergie shares two daughters with Prince Andrew- Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Meanwhile, actress Elizabeth Debicki is set to essay the role of Princess Diana in the upcoming season.

Speaking about her casting last year, Debicki had said, per the Daily Mail: “Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”