Meghan Markle will line up high profile guests to snub royals in new podcast

Meghan Markle summer podcast will come in with many surprises.

The conversations 'Archetypes' is expected to explore the impact of stereotypes and typecasting on women around the world and royal expert Russell Myers the Duchess will “pull in the big guns.”

He said: “This is going to be huge because she will pull in the big guns.

“You would imagine that she will have lots of very powerful, famous women and women who have overcome adversity to rise up through the ranks in whatever industry and field that they have become successful in.

“I think it’s hugely exciting.”

Mr Myers later talked about Prince Harry’s absence from Archewell’s latest project.

He said: “Interesting that the first podcast was launched with Harry in it, and they’ve definitely gone in a different direction.

“This definitely feels to me [like] a more sensible approach to try and have a real identity, rather than just having them two just chatting away because that would just be like our podcast.”

In the official trailer released ahead of the show, the mother-of-two is spotted saying:“This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us… but where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?”

Meghan Markle's new podcast comes after in 2021 she accused the royal family of racism. "Racism drove us from the royal family," she told Oprah Winfrey.

The clip concludes with uplifting words: "This is Archetypes, the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back. I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I'll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place."