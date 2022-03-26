Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins demise has shocked the music world; fellow musicians in grief

Taylor Hawkins, the US band Foo Fighters drummer, death is mourned by fellow musicians, celebrities and fans worldwide.

Tributes began pouring in soon after the announcement was made by bandmates on Twitter.

“We are devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the rock band said in the statement



Members of the Foo Fighters were absolutely in shock and felt gutted to lose a jovial band mate.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” they added.

According to media reports, the cause of late drummer's death is unknown, however, the drummer was found lifeless in a hotel room in Bogota, Columbia.



Presently, the band are on tour in South America where they were going to perform at Festival Estéreo Picnic, as reported by Rolling Stone.

Miley Cyrus, who was also going to perform with Foo Fighters at the festival, shared a picture of late Hawkins, 50, playing a drum, while she professed, “This is how I will always remember you.”

The American sensation further said that her Saturday concert would be dedicated to him.



Oscar-nominated producer and Glee star Finneas O’ Connell, known for writing songs with his sister Billie Eilish, felt dejected to hear about his passing.



“What an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest in Peace,” he quoted.

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Star also mourned the loss, "God bless Taylor. Peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love,” he wrote.

British rocker Ozzy Osbourne was all praise for Hawkins.

“Taylor Hawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician,” he said.



Fans were also brokenhearted after learning the news of late drummer’s loss.

Mostly, remembered as an “amazing drummer” and “a gem of a person”.