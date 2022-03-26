Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies aged 50

Drummer Taylor Hawkins of the multi-Grammy award-winning rock group Foo Fighters has died, his bandmates said in a statement Friday. He was 50.



As part of one of the world´s most influential and critically lauded alternative rock bands, Hawkins was known for his on-stage charisma and classic rock-inspired beats, which he once said were influenced by legends like Phil Collins and Queen´s Roger Taylor.

He had played with Foo Fighters since 1997, when he was taken on by lead singer and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, providing percussion on some of the group´s biggest hits including "Learn to Fly" and "Best of You".

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band said in a statement on Twitter.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," they added.

The statement did not reveal the cause of Hawkins´ death, news of which emerged the same day the band was due to play at the Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogota, Colombia.

A source in Colombia´s prosecutor´s office said that Hawkins´ body had been found in a hotel in eastern Bogota.

The festival said in a statement that the show would not go ahead. (AFP)