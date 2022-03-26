Taapsee Pannu heaps praises on ‘The Kashmir Files’, says ‘it can’t be bad’

Bollywood diva Taapsee Pannu has recently talked about The Kashmir Files and added the film evokes an emotional side in people and helps them connect with it.



To note, the film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and it features Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, and others.



It revolves around the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s from the Kashmir Valley.

Speaking at the ABP summit, Taapsee said, "I see the numbers. I'm more of an optimistic person. So I see the glass half full most of the time. Whatever might be the reason, however, it happened, the fact is that it happened."

"I remember texting one of my producers saying 'So this proves you don't have to get scared by how big your film is, if it's good people will watch it. If a small film like that can create those kinds of numbers it can’t be a bad film."

She further added," You can question the intention of people, the means, and all of that. That’s subjective. You have a right to have an opinion. But the fact that it's good that's why eventually it's lasting that long. It can't be a bad film for it to last that long. That's the fact."

When asked about the response to The Kashmir Files, Taapsee said, "It evokes emotional side in a lot of people and hence it helps them connect and receive a film in a certain way. It is totally subjective and right. There is no film under the sun that has had 100% approval from 100% audience. It will differ from film to film."