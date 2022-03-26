PM Imran likely to meet MQM-P leaders today: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. -APP/File

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to reinforce trust and ensure their support against the no-confidence motion, Prime Minister Imran Khan will likely meet a delegation of MQM-P, a key ally of the ruling PTI, in Islamabad today, Geo News reported, citing the party sources.

The sources privy to the matter said that the premier had requested a meeting with the MQM-P leadership on Friday but the party's top brass was in Karachi so the meeting was scheduled for today.

They further revealed that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aamir Khan, Wasim Akhtar and Khawaja Izhar will leave for Islamabad today at 4pm.

On Friday, a PTI delegation comprising federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Pervez Khattak called on MQM-P ministers in Islamabad and discussed recent political developments in the country.

After PM Imran Khan was informed during a party meeting that the allies had decided to join the opposition camp, he sent senior PTI leaders to meet the heads of ally parties, and assure them that their reservations would be addressed.



MQM’s talks with PPP and PML-N enter final stage

Sources privy to the matter said that MQM-P and PPP are working on a draft related to the provincial issues while a joint draft is being prepared with PML-N on federal matters.

A number of meetings have been held between the top leadership of the two parties on a possible deal and the PPP is of the view that they are close to signing an agreement with the MQM-P.

Qureshi to meet PML-Q

A day earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi contacted another major ally of the ruling party, PML-Q, and requested a meeting.

According to the party sources, Qureshi, along with Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, would meet Pervaiz Elahi at his residence in Lahore today (Saturday) at 2pm.

He would convey an important message of PM Imran Khan to the Chaudhry brothers, sources said.