Best picture Oscar winners of past 20 years

The following is a list of the best picture Oscar winners from the last 20 years, ahead of Sunday´s 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood.
This year, 10 films are in contention for the top prize: "Belfast," "CODA," "Don´t Look Up," "Drive My Car," "Dune," "King Richard," "Licorice Pizza," "Nightmare Alley," "The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story."
2021 - "Nomadland"
2020 - "Parasite"
2019 - "Green Book"
2018 - "The Shape of Water"
2017 - "Moonlight"
2016 - "Spotlight"
2015 - "Birdman"
2014 - "12 Years A Slave"
2013 - "Argo"
2012 - "The Artist"
2011 - "The King´s Speech"
2010 - "The Hurt Locker"
2009 - "Slumdog Millionaire"
2008 - "No Country for Old Men"
2007 - "The Departed"
2006 - "Crash"
2005 - "Million Dollar Baby"
2004 - "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"
2003 - "Chicago"
2002 - "A Beautiful Mind"
