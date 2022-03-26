Britney Spears opens up about struggling with body image issues

Britney Spears opened up about her body image issues on social media

Britney Spears is back on social media after the end to her conservatorship, and regularly shares her experiences and struggles with her followers.



Recently, the Toxic singer took to Instagram to point out that real beauty is something that depends on the observer’s view.

The caption of her post read, “The hypothesis of real beauty isn’t the view itself, it's rather the observer’s internal recognition.”

The 40-year-old in her post recalled how she was humiliated and embarrassed during the years of conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears.

“My dad always told me I was fat and being the heavy girl on stage wasn’t fun … It was humiliating. I had one good cover in 13 years of my conservatorship … the rest were all extremely bad,” she wrote.

Spears also added that family and media manipulation were also significant factors behind her body image issues for a long time.

Adding to this, she also claimed that heavy medications made her gain weight.

“The manipulation behind my family’s scheme in subjecting me as if I had done something so wrong to literally throwing me away and taking all of my joy away is cruel,” she said in her post.







