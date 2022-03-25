Ellie Goulding feels 'delighted' to become wildlife charity WWF ambassador 

Ellie Goulding opened up on becoming wildlife charity WWF ambassador as she promised to speak up for climate crisis.
“I’m delighted to join WWF as an ambassador because I’m passionate about speaking up for our extraordinary planet,” the 35-year-old singer, who even witnessed the rapid rate of ice loss, expressed. (Reported Metro)
“I know that the climate crisis and the destruction of nature can feel overwhelming at times, but I promise you when millions of people stand together, and demand change, the dial begins to shift,” she added.
The Love Me Like You Do hit-maker also shared, “One thing we know is that every second counts and every second we need to agitate for change. I want to be part of that.”
The Burn singer, along with many other artists, wrote a letter to Boris Johnson in 2019 in which the then-new British Prime Minister was asked to reduce emissions.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently featured in a TV commercial
Whoopi Goldberg blasted the British royal family for its cruel treatment of India and its history of slavery
Jennifer Garner is happy for ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Prince Charles reportedly had ‘tragedy on his face’ during his recent trip to Waterford in Ireland
Queen Margrethe of Denmark, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth, is expected to attend Prince Philip’s memorial service
The Queen, sporting a floral dress, can be seen holding a walking stick