Ellie Goulding feels 'delighted' to become wildlife charity WWF ambassador

Ellie Goulding opened up on becoming wildlife charity WWF ambassador as she promised to speak up for climate crisis.

“I’m delighted to join WWF as an ambassador because I’m passionate about speaking up for our extraordinary planet,” the 35-year-old singer, who even witnessed the rapid rate of ice loss, expressed. (Reported Metro)

“I know that the climate crisis and the destruction of nature can feel overwhelming at times, but I promise you when millions of people stand together, and demand change, the dial begins to shift,” she added.

The Love Me Like You Do hit-maker also shared, “One thing we know is that every second counts and every second we need to agitate for change. I want to be part of that.”

The Burn singer, along with many other artists, wrote a letter to Boris Johnson in 2019 in which the then-new British Prime Minister was asked to reduce emissions.