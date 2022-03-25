Blake Shelton says Gwen Stefani helped him during divorce with Miranda Lambert

Blake Shelton gushed over his wife Gwen Stefani for being there with him during his divorce with Miranda Lambert.

During his appearance on Good Dish, the country music icon shared that being with “each other at a very low point in each other’s lives” saved Shelton big time.

“I think she kept me from going to the absolute bottom,” Shelton continued.

“It was like literally falling off a cliff and a hand reached out and caught me, is what it feels like,” he added.

During his interview with Sunday Today in 2018, the God's Country singer talked about the ways Stefani changed his life.



“It’s a miracle that I met somebody that was going through the same exact thing that I was at the same exact moment in time,” he said.