Prince Charles ‘had tears in eyes’ and ‘tragedy on face’ in recent outing

File Footage





Prince Charles was reportedly reduced to tears with ‘tragedy on his face’ during his recent trip to Waterford in Ireland, reported Express UK.

The Prince of Wales, who visited Waterford with wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on Thursday, March 24, met with the local Ukrainian community there and had a chat with Ukrainian-born Oksana Zadolynna.

Zadolynna, who has been living in Ireland for two decades now, told Charles that her brother was fighting in Ukraine ‘to protect his land’.

Later, in a chat with Town & Country, Zadolynna shared: “I thought I saw the tears in his eyes. Innocent people dying, kids dying and actually yeah, I saw that sadness and tragedy on his face.”

“It’s just amazing to have the opportunity to bring that message to him and to just say thank you so much for the big support. It was so nice to get the opportunity today to bring the strong message that Ukraine needs help. Ukraine needs help,” she added.

Prince Charles also called out Russian aggression during his trip to Waterford, saying: “Further afield, and especially in the past few weeks, our thoughts, and I am sure your thoughts and prayers, ladies and gentlemen, however inadequate they may be, are with the people of Ukraine as they continue to face such uncertainty and brutal aggression.”



