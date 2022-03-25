Kim Kardashian ditches shirt for latest ‘Vogue’ cover

Kim Kardashian decided to go shirtless for her latest Vogue cover

Kim Kardashian decided to go shirtless for her latest Vogue cover, choosing to style a classic black blazer on its own with aplomb.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to social media on Thursday to share photos from her latest shoot for the April issue of Vogue Hong Kong and set temperatures soaring in a well-fitting black blazer that hugged her curves.

The 41-year-old mother-of-four made a strong case for fashion by ditching a shirt underneath the black blazer, choosing to go with just a black undergarment with a gold clasp to accentuate her sizzling cover look.





As for the blazer itself, it featured long sleeves that swallowed Kardashian’s arms that were covered in leather gloves.

No details about the cover story were shared by Kardashian, who chose to share styling and photography credits in the caption of her post instead.

The cover is Kardashian’s second Vogue cover in the past few months; she graced the cover of the March issue of Vogue US.