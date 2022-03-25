Miley Cyrus marks 16 years of ‘Hannah Montana,’ says ‘my life changed forever’

Pop music sensation Miley Cyrus is celebrating the 16th anniversary of her record-breaking popular Disney TV series Hannah Montana.

Celebrating her successful journey, the Wrecking Ball singer penned a heartfelt note for the show, which changed her life forever.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Cyrus, who became a teen sensation after playing the role of Hannah Montana in the show for four seasons from March 2006 and January 2011, shared pictures from the series.

In the heartfelt message, the Climb singer, 29, wrote, "Happy 16th Hannah-versary! 16 years ago my life changed forever when HM premiered. Because of your loyalty and support I’ve had the honor to travel the world for over a decade and perform for fans that bring so much greatness into my life.”

She further added, “Grateful to each of you for all of your love & ATTENTION! You personally paved my path! Eternally thankful!"

The post also included a video of Cyrus singing one of Hannah's biggest hits, Hoedown Throwdown, during a concert. The song was featured in Hannah Montana: The Movie, which was released in theaters in 2009.

Hannah Montana revolved around the life of Miley Stewart (Cyrus), a next-door girl, who lives a dual life as a famous pop singer named Hannah Montana while trying to conceal her true identity from the public.