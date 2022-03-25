Kate Middleton wears hummingbird brooch Queen Elizabeth received as a gift in Jamaica

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Thursday arrived in Bahamas on the final leg of their eight-day visit to mark the Platinum Jubilee of the Queen.

Kate Middleton was wearing a green Emilia Wickstead dress and the Queen’s hummingbird brooch when she left Jamaica.

The brooch was gifted to the Queen when she visited Jamaica in 2002.



The couple was criticized for some of the pictures their team shared on social media accounts.

Protests were also held against the British royal family in Jamaica during Kate and William's visit.

After visiting Bahamas, the royal couple will return to the UK where preparations are underway for the memorial service for Prince Philip , William's grandfather, who died in April last year.

William's brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will not be returning to the UK for Prince Philip's memorial service.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved to the US af koter stepping down from their royal duties.