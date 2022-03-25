Meghan Markle's 'Archetype' to investigate labels that try to hold women back

Meghan Markle and Harry signed multi-million dollars deals with Netflix and Spotify after the royal couple stepped down from their royal duties to live a financially independent life.



Earlier this month, the couple's Archewell Audio company said that the production work for Meghan's first podcast series is underway.

Spotify on Thursday announced the first podcast from their multi-year partnership with Archewell Audio.

The royal couple is based in California along with their two children. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship with the royal family have deteriorated after their explosive interview with American TV legend Oprah Winfrey.



Prince Harry recently got engaged in a legal battle with UK's Home Department over his security.

Since his departure from the UK, the Duke has returned twice. He first returned to the UK to attend the funeral prayers for his grandfather Prince Philip and later came back for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue.