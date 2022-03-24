Prince Harry makes major legal blunder, 'entirely unacceptable' says judge

Prince Harry’s legal team reportedly made a huge blunder in his ongoing legal battle against the Home Office, with the judge terming it ‘entirely unacceptable’.
According to Express UK, a copy of the ruling that was heard on Thursday, March 24, had been emailed to someone outside of Harry’s legal team by someone who is a part of it.
The judge presiding over the case, Mr. Justice Swift, labelled the move ‘entirely unacceptable’, and added: “It should have been obvious that what happened was a breach.”
He went on to say: “At the very least, it should have been obvious that it needed to be reported to the judge, me, at as soon as possible. It is also unacceptable that you come without an apology to the court.”
Prince Harry’s representative, Shaheed Fatima QC, later apologised and accepted full responsibility for the breach.
