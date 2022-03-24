Netflix’s 'You' season 4 hits the floors, makers confirm on Twitter

Netflix dropped a peek into the upcoming, highly-anticipated season of popular psychological-thriller series, You.

The makers officially announced that the productions of season four of the show has finally hit the floors.

The show's official Twitter page on Tuesday, posted a picture of clapperboard from the sets of season four. Series’ lead actor Penn Badgley will return to his psychopath character of Joe Goldberg, who will continue his actions in Paris.



The picture also revealed that the ongoing episode of the show will be directed by John Scott, while blood drops imprinted on the show's title has left fans more curious.

The announcement was shared by the makers reads, "feeling YOU-4-ic. YOU Season 4 is now in production."

You, based on the novels of Caroline Kepnes, narrates the story of Joe Goldberg (Badgley), who appears to be normal in public eyes, however, in reality, he is a psychopath and a serial killer. His journey of discovering 'what is love' involves horrifying crimes.

Netflix, however, hasn't announced the premiere date of You season 4 as of yet.