No decision made yet on no-trust motion against PM Imran: MQM-P

PPP leadership meets MQM-P's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Aamir Khan at Zardari House Islamabad. — Twitter/@MediacellPPP

ISLAMABAD: MQM-P leader Aminul Haq on Thursday said his party has not made a final decision about the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Speaking to Geo.tv, Aminul Haq said that consultations are still ongoing with the government and the Opposition, as the latter woos the government's allies to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of the voting on the no-confidence motion.

He said that MQM-P is a separate party and makes its own decisions when asked if all the allies would announce a final decision together.

Meanwhile, sharing a picture of the meeting on its official Twitter handle, the MQM-P revealed that during the meeting, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aamir Khan, Aminul Haq, Wasim Akhtar, and Javed Hanif were present.

Meanwhile, PPP’s Asif Ali-Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Murad Ali Shah were also present during the meeting.

MQM-P once again floats minus-Imran Khan idea

A day earlier, the MQM-P had again suggested to the ruling PTI that it should bring changes in the Prime Minister’s Office to end the ongoing political crisis and the tense political environment in the country, The News reported, citing well-placed sources.

“PM Imran Khan should nominate another leader from the PTI in his place so that the coalition parties can take a positive decision,” the MQM-P told a delegation of the ruling party during a meeting at the Parliament Lodges. The PTI’s leaders met with the MQM-P lawmakers yesterday night, the sources added.

The government’s delegation comprised National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar while Siddiqui was leading the MQM-P side.

During the meeting, the government’s team assured the MQM-P leadership that all their reservations and problems would be addressed. The MQM-P leadership was told that all the promises made by the PTI will be fulfilled, the sources added.

Referring to the no-trust motion against the prime minister, the leaders of the ruling party requested its ally not to abandon them in the difficult time.

Meanwhile, the MQM-P leaders complained that they have been the allies of the government for three and half years but none of the promises made with them was fulfilled. They also raised the issues of missing persons and their closed offices in Karachi and Hyderabad.

PTI's allies are no more with the govt

On Tuesday, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed the ruling PTI's allies were no more with the government after meeting with MQM-P in the metropolis.



Fazl made the announcement during a press conference alongside MQM-P's top brass after meeting the government's ally party at their head office in Karachi's Bahadurabad area.

"They (MQM-P) will announce that they are with us in a day or two [...] after meeting the MQM-P leadership, I am completely satisfied that the no-confidence motion will be successful," the PDM chief said, as the days for the National Assembly to vote on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan draw close.