Machine Gun Kelly opens up about rare bonding with father

Machine Gun Kelly talks about relationship with father: ‘He acknowledged my music’

Machine Gun Kelly opens up about the ‘richest’ memory he had of his father after which he had the feeling that his work had paid off.

In an interview with Billboard, the Bloody Valentine hit-maker talked about his relationship with his father.

The 31-year-old said, "In that moment, when he acknowledged my music and we bonded over a song, it gave me the richest memory I'll ever have."

"To me, that was the ultimate success. And everything else that preceded that in our relationship didn't matter because we had finally made it," MGK added.

The musician’s father passed away in 2019 after which he shared with British GQ that if he was to apologize to anybody, it would be his father.

He had said, "I'd say sorry to my father. I have such a rule-abiding, amazing daughter and I was such a rule-breaking, (expletive) son.”

The singer added, "I don't know how he did it, and I get why it took us 25 years to finally get along."