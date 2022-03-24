Salman Khan goes all out to support Lulia Vantur's 'Designer Lehenga'

Salman Khan went all out to shower support over Lulia Vantur's Designer Lehenga by asking fans to give all their love to the track.

Taking to Instagram, the Dabangg star announced the latest released with a brief snippet of the track. “Presenting a new track ‘Designer Lehenga’,” he captioned the post.

“Composed by super rockstar @realhimesh and written by @shabbir_ahmed9 and sung by @vanturiulia from the blockbuster hit album Moods with melodies,” Khan added. “Song out now so give it all your love.”

The song came just two days after the Ek Tha Tiger actor was alleged for misbehaving with a journalist in 2019.

Khan has been summoned by Andheri Magistrate Court, Mumbai to appear on April 5.

As per ANI reports, a journalist filed a case under sections 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code assaulting the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star’s bodyguards of assaulting him when the journalist tried to film the actor riding a bicycle.



