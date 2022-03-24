Prince Harry’s security issue labelled ‘an excuse’ by royal insider

File Footage

Prince Harry’s issues with inadequate security in the UK have been labelled ‘an excuse’ by royal author Duncan Larcombe, who has also claimed that the Duke of Sussex is actually afraid of being rejected by the British pubic if he returns.



Express UK quoted Larcombe, the author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story, as saying: “In my opinion, the security issue is a total excuse."

"Harry has returned to the UK since moving to the States, for Philip’s funeral and for his late mother’s memorial service, and there hasn’t been a security threat. What more threat will there be in the UK than there will be in The Hague?”

He went on to state: “I think he’s honestly probably more fearful of being booed by the British public and of facing his family.”

Larcombe added that it was a sad state of affairs that the Queen had not yet met Harry’s second child, daughter Lilibet.

“I think he should be there to support his grandmother on what will be an emotional day for her. The Queen is also yet to meet Lilibet, and has barely spent any time with Archie. So, it’s a shame he’s missing out on this precious time with her,” he said.