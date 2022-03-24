Channing Tatum reflects on his wish to look like Brad Pitt from ‘Legends of the Fall’

Channing Tatum recently admitted that he wanted to look like Brad Pitt while talking about working with the Hollywood A-lister in the latest film The Lost City.

During his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Tatum dished on his wish to channel same look as Pitt from Legends of the Fall.

“I actually gave the note - I have to wear a wig for my cover model look and I said I just want to look like Legends of the Fall Brad Pitt," he said. "Can you please make me that?”

“He's so funny in this. I think people don't know how funny he is. I think he's done comedies but nothing this broad,” Tatum added.

The 41-year-old also gushed over his co-star Sandra Bullock, “I think we all have our assumptions on how people are before you meet them, and you're kind of afraid to meet them because you don't want them to not be what you hope them to be, and she's just every bit as lovely as you want her to be.”