Channing Tatum reflects on his wish to look like Brad Pitt from ‘Legends of the Fall’

Channing Tatum recently admitted that he wanted to look like Brad Pitt while talking about working with the Hollywood A-lister in the latest film The Lost City.
During his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Tatum dished on his wish to channel same look as Pitt from Legends of the Fall.
“I actually gave the note - I have to wear a wig for my cover model look and I said I just want to look like Legends of the Fall Brad Pitt," he said. "Can you please make me that?”
“He's so funny in this. I think people don't know how funny he is. I think he's done comedies but nothing this broad,” Tatum added.
The 41-year-old also gushed over his co-star Sandra Bullock, “I think we all have our assumptions on how people are before you meet them, and you're kind of afraid to meet them because you don't want them to not be what you hope them to be, and she's just every bit as lovely as you want her to be.”
Sources close to Scott Disick revealed that he has formed strong bond with Kim Kardashians's beau Pete Davidson
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior royals in January 2020, citing mistreatment by the firm
Daniel Radcliffe talked about 'Harry Potter' reunion
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would’ve been a better fit for the royal Caribbean tour, says an expert
Prince William, Kate Middleton were mocked for greeting people through fence
Piers Morgan refutes Omid Scobie for commenting on Jamaica visit